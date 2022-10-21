KE says letter to PSX pertains to shareholder, not itself

KARACHI: The K-Electric Thursday clarified that a letter written to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) pertained to acquisition of controlling interest in IGCF GP by the Sage Venture Group Limited.
In a clarification, the K-Electric said a news item published on October 20 incorrectly mentioned the contents of the letter as pertaining directly to K-Electric controlling shares. “This is not the case and IGCF, which has indirect shareholding in K-Electric, had notified the company of this development by way of letter, on the basis of which an appropriate disclosure has been made to the Pakistan Stock Exchange by the KE.”
