KE says letter to PSX pertains to shareholder, not itself

File Photo

KARACHI: The K-Electric Thursday clarified that a letter written to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) pertained to acquisition of controlling interest in IGCF GP by the Sage Venture Group Limited.

In a clarification, the K-Electric said a news item published on October 20 incorrectly mentioned the contents of the letter as pertaining directly to K-Electric controlling shares. “This is not the case and IGCF, which has indirect shareholding in K-Electric, had notified the company of this development by way of letter, on the basis of which an appropriate disclosure has been made to the Pakistan Stock Exchange by the KE.”