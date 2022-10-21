HRCP concerned over bar on speaking mother tongue

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has noted with concern that certain educational institutions continue to prohibit their students from speaking in their mother tongue on campus, including, most recently, a school in Akora Khattak, which has prohibited its students from speaking Pashto.
In a statement issued Thursday, the HRCP said this attitude to language is a colonial hangover and infringes on people’s right to participate freely in the cultural life of their community under Article 27 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The HRCP stands for accepting mother tongues as national languages and using them as mediums of instruction in schools, the statement concluded.
