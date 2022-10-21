PMO orders formation of experts committee on Alvi’s recommendation

ISLAMABAD: In response to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter to the Prime Minister, the PM Office has directed the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to constitute a high-level committee of experts to analyse the ‘Cyber Threats and Challenges’ to the state institutions.

The proposed committee will be headed by the federal IT minister and it will submit its recommendations to the Prime Minister’s Office to proceed further in the matter, according to press release issued by the President House.

In his letter, the President had observed that the cyber power was an important area where Pakistan needed to work hard and become a significant player. Dr Alvi emphasised that it was important for Pakistan to deliberate on developing and leveraging its policy to reduce the national attack surface. The President identified eight strategic areas, which needed to be seriously deliberated upon as a national concern to safeguard the country against possible cyber threats.

The areas include strengthening and enhancing national cyber defences, controlling and manipulating the information environment, foreign intelligence collection on national security matters, harnessing national cyber and commercial technologies, destroying or disabling an adversary’s infrastructure in case of attack, defining cyber norms and technical standards, understanding wealth movements in the cyber world - cryptocurrencies and data breaches - and monitoring of domestic criminal groups. The committee would submit its recommendations for further proceedings.