Shehbaz has suspended Punjab wheat supply: Elahi

TALAGANG: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had stopped wheat supply to Punjab and he would deal with it.

“Shehbaz Sharif only makes announcements and tells lies,” he said while addressing a big public rally here, says a handout. “Sharif family comes and leaves after staging a drama. Sindh was given wheat but we are not being allowed to buy it from our own money,” the chief minister alleged.

Holding the people of Talagang his witness, the chief minister said the PMLN people were used to telling lies. “I remained with them for 15 years and have seen them very closely. We prayed Allah Almighty to send such a person who dealt with them and we found Imran Khan. If the PMLN people go to some shops, the slogans of ‘dacoits’ chase them.”

“We did a telethon jointly with Imran Khan and collected Rs2.5 billion. Pervaiz disclosed that the Punjab Assembly had passed the Ehsas Programme Bill and now it will be enforced across the province.

“The flood-affected people will also be given aid from the Ehsas Programme. We would give ration at subsidized rates to 80,000,00 deserving families through the Ehsas Programme. The shopkeepers will also be given 10 percent commission from the Ehsas Programme.” He prayed to Allah Almighty to help him fulfil the promises which he had made with the masses.

The chief minister announced that a tax-free industrial zone and factories will be established in Talagang and said the ban on jobs had been lifted and there will be thousands of jobs for the Talagang district. “A superior university, a medical college and an engineering university will be established in Talagang. We will fulfil the needs of the people of Talagang by building Tamman Dam and Lava Dam. Four more districts will be set up in Punjab in addition to Talagang. Optometrists will appointed for eye treatment in the rural health centers. Owner rights will be given to the katchi abadis of Talagang and Chakwal. We have formulated a programme to link Chakwal and Talagang and make it a division. We will also fully activate and functionalize the Lava tehsil. We will also establish state-of-the-art Khatam-e-Nabuwat (SAW) mosque for thousands of people of Talagang,” the chief minister said.