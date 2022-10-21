‘PTI worker’ arrested for threatening Maryam

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing has arrested a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker namely Aslam for allegedly hurling death threats at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, local media reported on Thursday.

Aslam’s video containing death threats to Maryam had went viral on social media. According to the FIA spokesperson, a case was registered against the suspect under three sections. The complainant of the case is a resident of Faisalabad’s Chak 51, the spokesperson added.

Aslam had allegedly threatened Maryam during the NA-108 by-election campaign in Ayub Colony. It was learnt that the corner meeting was also attended by the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri.