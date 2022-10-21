Punjab CM’s adviser exaggerated bodies’ issue to defame hospital: PMA

MULTAN: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Thursday said the dead bodies’ issue was exaggerated by the Punjab CM’s adviser and the fake videos were made viral on the social media to defame a prestigious institution in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Multan Press Club, PMA President Prof. Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said a political adviser launched a campaign against the Nishtar Hospital and instead of four abandoned bodes, showed hundreds of bodies which had no truth or reality.

He said the Punjab CM’s adviser went to Nishtar Hospital’s prohibited area (Anatomy Department) and harassed the staff and students and then made videos of the abandoned bodies.

Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said the political adviser spread the propaganda that bodies were kept on the rooftop of the hospital, while in reality, there were only four bodies on the rooftop. He further said that according to the SOPs, the concerned SHO is responsible for burial of bodies within 28 days. The PMA president also urged for the withdrawal of suspension orders of the doctors.