PAC authorised to summon anyone, seek any document: Noor Alam

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Khan said leading the committee is a cumbersome task and he stands firm against all sorts of pressure and influence.

“The powerful consider that they are exempted from accountability,” said the chairman PAC while talking to the executive committee of the Parliamentary Reporters Association. He said the powers of the parliament should be respected as much as the powers of other institutions.

Pending cases in courts worth billions of rupees is the biggest problem for the PAC, said Noor Alam, adding, “Efforts are being made to get the public issues resolved from government institutions and bureaucracy.”

He said the PAC has taken a notice of misusing green channels at Torkham border and illegal housing societies in the federal capital. Noor Alam Khan said the PAC is authorised by the Constitution to summon anyone or seek any document.

Replying to a question, Noor Alam said he only holds a ceremonious status of federal minister but he is not a member of the federal cabinet nor does he get any privileges. “Since, I entered politics, my assets started shrinking but there are many politicians whose assets multiplied after joining the politics,” he said.