Money laundering inquiry closed against influential person

KARACHI: Karachi’s Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has closed an inquiry of money laundering initiated against a real estate businessman Ali Hassan Birohi, aka Haji Ali Hassan Zahri, said to have strong political connections.

The FIA Karachi’s Anti-Corruption Circle had initiated the money-laundering inquiry against Birohi and his other associates following a case of encroaching a private property registered at Police Station Sohrab Goth, Karachi, on the recommendations of Sindh Police in March 2021. In another case, according to FIA Karachi’s report, the DHA Police recovered three Nigerian nationals from House 39, Street 1, Phase VII, DHA, Karachi from the custody of drug mafia dons Nusrat Ali alias Haji Imran and others on August 2021. After recovering them, the police shifted them to the DHA Police Station. Soon afterwards, Birohi acting on behalf of drug traffickers offered Rs seven million to PS Defence SHO Muhammad Ali Niazi and Muhammad Waseem Abro. He handed over the Nigerians to Birohi’s frontmen Ali Nawaz and Dilbar Malano who disappeared from the scene and could not be traced ever since.

Deputy Director and Circle in-charge of Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) Circle, Choudri Aijaz, told this reporter that the Inquiry 28/2022 has been closed by him as another inquiry 97/2021 of money-laundering was proceeding in Islamabad against the same accused.

A senior officer of the agency on condition of not being named told this reporter that the logic behind the closure of inquiry on the reason that another inquiry against the same accused was proceeding was not correct and against the laws.

Sub-Inspector Imran Hussain of FIA, ACC, Karachi, found Birohi and his associates to be involved in 15 other criminal cases of heinous nature registered at Karachi Police Stations of Manghopir, Sohrab Goth, Korangi Industrial area, Gadap City, Taimoria, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Gulshan-e-Maymar. However, the inquiry could not be finalised after it was influenced and it was reassigned from FIA Karachi’s Corporate Crime Circle to Karachi’s Commercial Banking Circle and then on December 27, 2021, transferred to FIA Islamabad on the recommendations of the Senate Standing Committee of Interior.

When contacted, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, the wife of accused Ali Hassan Birohi, told this correspondent that all the allegations against her husband are false and unfounded. She had also accused an FIA official of blackmailing the family.