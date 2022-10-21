‘Azadi March’: Imran wants his container ready in 72 hours

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has given his team 72 hours to fully renovate his container as the ‘Azadi March’ is set to begin soon.

The container is being renovated in Sector G/8-4 near the PTI Secretariat, PTI sources told this reporter on Thursday. The management has directed installation of air conditioners, fans, air coolers, LED, toilets and even heaters in the container. A fence will guard the container.

After renovation, the leadership will decide if the container will visit Lahore or Peshawar. The main leadership will accompany Imran on the container. On the other hand, the district administration has seized over 700 containers to counter the ‘Azadi March’.

The capital police said they will manage around 1,100 containers to seal the capital off during the long march. Out of the total, 525 containers have been placed at 22 different roads.