‘BIC graduates earn Rs4.5m from startups’

MUZAFFARABAD: The graduates of Business Incubation Center (BIC), set up at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), have earned Rs4.5 million from their small scale startups in a short period of time.

This was disclosed at a briefing given to UAJK Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi by BIC Director Mohsin Pervaiz Banday, Manager Tayyab Khalid and business leads Umm-e-Aimen and Khizar Riyaz on Thursday.

The vice chancellor was informed that under the National Expansion Plan (NEP) of NICs, over 100 students recently passed out in two batches from the UAJK received complete technical support, office space, internet facility and other equipment along with Rs15,000 per month for each member of the business team. The BIC officials disclosed that 20 successful business startups earned a total profit of Rs4.5 million in a short span of time, which is a great success story at the national level.

They told the VC that the National Expansion Plan of NICs is being successfully run in the selected public sector universities of the country and the UAJK is the only university, which is implementing this vital national project in AJK in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology.

They added that the objective of this initiative is to encourage innovation amongst youth by incubating startups and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. The BIC officials thanked the VC for his support and patronage to the project being successfully run in the UAJK. The UAJK VC said the university is focusing on the promotion of entrepreneurship.