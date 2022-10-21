Former MPA Mary James Gill gets US Alumni Impact Award 2022

ISLAMABAD: Mary James Gill, a former Member Punjab Assembly on reserved seats for religious minorities and founder of Pakistan’s first advocacy campaign to recognize the services of sweepers and poor sanitation workers, is among the four winners of the US Department of State’s Professional Fellows Program Alumni Impact Award (AIA) for 2022.

The other three winners are Tawanda Collins Muzamwese from Zimbabwe, Cindy Giselle Regidor Rodriguez from Nicaragua, and Dr Macdonald M Metzger from the US. With educational background and interdisciplinary training, law and public policy, media and journalism, and sustainability and environmental protections, these four AIA winners will join the Fall 2022 Professional Fellows Congress to get awards and share experiences and achievements with current fellows. The Professional Fellows Congress is sponsored by the US Department of State, with funding provided by the US and administered by World Learning, an international nonprofit organization. The Professional Fellows Congress will take place in Washington, DC, from October 31-November 4, 2022.

Ms Gill is a human rights lawyer, an activist, a former legislator, and a policy researcher. She is currently the Executive Director of the Center for Law and Justice, minority-led policy research, advocacy, and development organization, working for disadvantaged communities and groups. She is the founder of Pakistan’s first advocacy campaign, Sweepers are Superheroes, which outlined the horrific attitudes toward and working conditions of sanitation workers in Pakistan and raised awareness regarding the dignity, safety, and social protection of these heroic workers. In recognition of providing a new paradigm for sanitation workers, she received the prestigious Swedish Anna Lindh Prize in 2020 and the Human Rights Prize of the French Republic in 2021. As a legislative member, Ms Gill contributed to enacting laws related to women, children, and religious minorities. From 2013 to 2018, she was a member of the legislative Punjab Assembly, and from 2015 to 2018, she was the convener of the Punjab Minority Advisory Council. She became a Professional Fellow in 2017 and has been an Executive Member of the Pak-US Alumni Network since 2021.

Ms Gill completed her Master’s degree in Public Policy in 2021 and was invited to be a member of the Global Advisory Committee under the Initiative for Sanitation Workers. The Initiative is a joint global advocacy project for the health, safety and dignity of sanitation workers of ILO, WHO, World Bank, WaterAid, and SNV, partially supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She is also a founding member of the Minority Women’s Forum, established in 2020. She is the co-author of Pakistan’s pioneer research Shame and Stigma in Sanitation: Competing Faiths and Compromised Dignity, Safety and Employment Security of Sanitation Workers (2019) and the lead author of Stories of Resilience and Resolve: An Intersectional Study on the Plight of Non-Muslim Women and Girls in Pakistan.