Teachers for Bajaur girls school demanded

KHAR: The elders and social workers of the Pashat area have urged the Education Department to provide teaching staff to a government girls primary school to facilitate the students in receiving education.

Talking to reporters here, the elders and social workers, including Salahuddin Salarzai, Luqman Salarzai and others said that there were only two woman teachers for 620 students in the Government Girls Primary School in Pashat.

They said that the teachers were hardworking but they were unable to impart education to such a large number of students due to which the girls education was affected in the area.

The elders said there were no teachers for science subjects and the girls students are compelled to take arts subjects.

They said that the school had been running without a head teacher for the last three years, which had affected the administrative affairs of the school.

The elders added that girls were going to schools to get education despite restrictions and social taboos in the conservative society, so the high-ups of Education Department should take notice of the issue and provide teaching staff to the said school.