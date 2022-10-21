IGP appealed to help recover missing cop

CHARSADDA: A resident of Maroofkhel area in the Charasdda district on Thursday accused the local police of non-cooperation to recover his missing policeman brother.

Speaking at a press conference here, Nauroz Khan, brother of Nasir Khan, said that his brother was a cop in the Police Department and had been missing since September 6 last. He said that he was posted at Shah Qabool Police Station, Peshawar, when went missing and was yet to be recovered.

The aggrieved man said that his brother was targeted twice by the suicide bombers in the line of duty during the peak militancy but now the local police were not cooperating with the victim family.