BIC graduates earn Rs4.5m from startups

MUZAFFARABAD: The graduates of Business Incubation Center (BIC), set up at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), have earned Rs4.5 million from their small scale startups in a short period of time.

This was disclosed at a briefing given to UAJK Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi by BIC Director Mohsin Pervaiz Banday, Manager Tayyab Khalid and business leads Umm-e-Aimen and Khizar Riyaz on Thursday.

The vice chancellor was informed that under the National Expansion Plan (NEP) of NICs, over 100 students recently passed out in two batches from the UAJK received complete technical support, office space, internet facility and other equipment along with Rs15,000 per month for each member of the business team.

The BIC officials disclosed that 20 successful business startups earned a total profit of Rs4.5 million in a short span of time, which is a great success story at the national level.

They told the VC that the National Expansion Plan of NICs is being successfully run in the selected public sector universities of the country and the UAJK is the only university, which is implementing this vital national project in AJK in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology.

They added that the objective of this initiative is to encourage innovation amongst youth by incubating startups and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. The BIC officials thanked the VC for his support and patronage to the project being successfully run in the UAJK.

UAJK VC Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi said this is the matter of great satisfaction and pride that the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is focusing on the promotion of entrepreneurship and equipping the students with practical skills along with awarding them with the degrees in relevant disciples. “Such business centres can help the youth make their dreams come true,” he added.

He said the UAJK would continue to encourage all such initiatives that help address unemployment in the region and engage students in constructive activities.

Congratulating the officials of the BIC for the success of their programme, he said the students must be provided opportunities to interact with those local successful businessmen who started from scratch with scant resources and later got a prominent place in the industry. “Such interactions would be helpful for the entrepreneurs to get inspiration and learn from their experiences,” he added.

He underlined the need to establish a strong and effective link of these startups with the industry for their further growth and expansion and emphasised that the researchers should also focus on the problems of small and medium business startups, so that those starting new businesses could be well aware of these problems in advance and formulate appropriate strategies to solve them in time.