KSA okays $41m for Mansehra scheme

MANSEHRA: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has approved $41 million for the Gravity Water Supply Scheme and work on the mega project would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon.

This was stated by Member National Assembly Mohammad Sajjad, the federal parliamentary secretary of the Ministry of Interior while speaking to journalists here on Thursday.

He said that a delegation of the KSA was due here on Thursday to inspect the water source in the Nadi Bangla area near the Shogran tourist resort but owing to the inclement weather, the visit was cancelled.

Sajjad, who is the elder brother of Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif, said that the briefing on the mega water supply scheme was held in Islamabad.

He said the briefing was attended, among others, by the Director General of

the Saudi Development Fund for Asia, Dr Saud Al-Shammari, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, former federal minister for religious affairs

Sardar Mohammad Yusuf and former MNA Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar Awan.