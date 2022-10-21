CM wants ease of doing business 2nd phase launched

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the proposed action plan and model for implementation of Phase II of the Ease of Doing Business initiative and directed that all prerequisites and interventions be completed to ensure the timely launching of the project.

He said the basic aim of the project is to simplify and streamline the overall business process as per contemporary needs, in order to take advantage of the investment opportunities in various sectors.

Addressing the 10th Board meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade, the chief minister expressed satisfaction at the performance of the BIOT and said that the steps taken in the first phase of the Ease of Doing Business have yielded positive results in attracting investors and promoting industrial activities in the province.

However, he said, keeping in view the expectations of investors and to meet the differential needs of industrialisation in the province, the immediate launching of Phase II of the Ease of Doing Business Project is of paramount importance, for which all the necessary steps should be completed.

He directed the officials to constitute a committee for effective coordination among relevant provincial departments, in addition to laying special focus on the marketing of reform initiatives taken by his government.

Briefing about the implementation status of decisions taken in the last board meeting, it was informed that an investment committee and a commission have been constituted with the aim of materialising the MoUs signed in Dubai Expo 2020, adding that letters of intent on five different MoUs have also been signed so far.

It was told in the meeting that the BoIT had planned to hold investment seminars and road shows in the near future, which include investment seminars in Sialkot and Karachi, an investment conference in Tajikistan, an investment conference in Peshawar.