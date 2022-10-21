UNDP conference brings together KP women lawyers

PESHAWAR: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Bar Council, organized the second edition of its flagship, “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Annual Women Lawyers’ Conference 2022,” with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The annual networking conference for women lawyers in KP including merged areas provided participants with a platform to connect and collectively discuss challenges, and opportunities for growth in the legal profession.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Annual Women Lawyers’ Conference” was first organized by UNDP in 2019 to bring together women lawyers in KP.

Celebrating the achievements of women lawyers in KP, the conference focused on legislative and procedural reforms to make justice more accessible for women seeking legal advice and legal aid.

Ways to strengthen the KP Bar Council’s role in addressing the challenges faced by women in their legal education and profession were also discussed during the conference.

Muhammad Sarir Khan, Chairperson, KP Bar Council, in his speech said:“KP Bar Council is committed to creating more opportunities for the growth and higher representation of women lawyers in the bar.” He thanked UNDP and USAID for their continuous support in empowering women lawyers in KP.

Ms Caitlin Chittenden, Senior Rule of Law and Justice Reforms Specialist at the UNDP Pakistan said: “Supporting women to join and succeed in the legal profession is integral to building a justice system that is

inclusive and has gender equality at its centre.

A justice sector which represents both women and men equally ensures fairness, and public trust and increases opportunities to make voices and needs of communities heard.”

Participants said that initiatives like these are key in bringing together women lawyers from across the region to celebrate their achievements, voice their concerns, and find opportunities for growth.

UNDP Pakistan’s Rule of Law Programme is implementing a range of interventions to strengten security and justice sector governance in Pakistan.