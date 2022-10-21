KP has spent Rs39b on sehat cards so far

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has said that the Sehat Sahulat Programme of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had brought about positive changes in the lives of people of the province, saying it had given them access to the best available health facilities of the country.

He said the government had this year earmarked Rs35 billion for free healthcare services of the people under the sehat card programme.

Speaking to a news conference here Thursday, Taimur Jhagra said the Sehat Sahulat Card Programme had been appreciated due to transparency and the quality of services offered to the people of KP.

He said major countries with a stable economy such as the United States had not been able to provide free health services to their people, but despite many challenges, the PTI government in KP had been offering quality free healthcare.

The minister said that before launching of the programme, it was not possible for a majority of the patients to get treated in any good health centre, apparently due to the heavy costs of some of the diseases in public and private hospitals.

He said that more than 1.02 million people of KP had received free health services under the Sehat Card programme, saying the number was rising with each passing day due to awareness of the free health coverage among the people.

According to Jhagra, 96,000 families had been provided free healthcare services under the Sehat Card programme which so far had cost Rs39 billion.

He said 1,043 hospitals, including public and private, are on the panel of the Sehat Card programme in the country.

Since there is no restriction on patients, therefore the majority of them had chosen private sector hospitals for treatment and only 33 per cent of them preferred the public sector health services.

The minister said around 52 per cent of women availed of the programme in their treatment. He said the programme had enabled more than 3000,00 cardiac patients to get free treatment of their ailments in quality health centres.

Besides adults, 2000,00 children having heart complications had received treatment and were now living a healthy life, he said.

Terming the scheme a major achievement of the PTI government and party leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet, Jhagra said they had never used the programme for political gains but since it had brought positive changes to the people of the province, it had shown results in the recent by-election.

He said the KP government had doubled the size of the health budget in the past two years and overcome staff deficiencies.