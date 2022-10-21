Delegation meets RCCI president

Rawalpindi : A delegation led by National Industrial Zone Development Association (NIZDA) President Arshad Mehmood Awan called on Saqib Rafiq, president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh and Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Executive Members and Chamber Members were also present on the occasion, says a press release.

President Saqib Rafiq briefed the delegation on the ongoing activities of the RCCI.

During the meeting, the issues and problems faced by the traders, especially the construction of link road and grid station of Rawat Industrial Estate, water supply, deployment of rescue 1122 unit for fire safety, ring road industrial zones and encroachments were discussed. The RCCI president welcomed the proposals of the delegation regarding the end of the encroachments, he also assured that the issues will be brought up to the higher authorities to solve the problems.