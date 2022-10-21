Milad held at FJWU

Rawalpindi : ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ was organised in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) with religious zeal to celebrate the birthday of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid, the chairpersons, faculty members and students attended the ‘Milad’. Students from various departments of the university participated through live streaming in event with great reverence and enthusiasm to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The event started with the recitation of Quranic verses by Maryam Tahir, student of Mathematics Department followed by the ‘Hamad’ by Syeda Sabrina Bukhari from International Relations Department and Darood Sharif in chorus.

The participants for the ‘Milad’ included Ateeqa Jahangir, Rizwana Ashraf, Rania Munir, Tehreem Ali, Maria Nasreen, Amna Azeem, Noor Ayesha, Ayesha Siddique, Zoha Rehman, Hira Tabassum and Tehreem Ali.

Melodious voices of the students held the hall spell bound and made the mehfil more spiritual and a source of inspiration. Maria Nasreen from education Department presented ‘bayaan’ on the topic of “Islamic perspective on natural disasters in the light of ‘Seerat-un-Nabvi’. She emphasised to discern the need to introspect and re-examine our wrong doings that results in the anger by Allah (SWT).

While Allah is just and holds us responsible for our actions, the doors to His forgiveness are always open. She stressed that we should take guidance from the teachings of Quran and life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in every aspect of life and to practically follow the Quran and ‘Sunnah’ which offered solution to all problems. The soulful ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ ended with reciting ‘Darood-o-salaam’ and offering ‘dua’ for peace, progress and prosperity not only for our own country but for the entire Muslim Ummah.