599 graduate from NUST

Rawalpindi : NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering held its 28th convocation on Wednesday.

Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari was the chief guest. A large number of faculty members, students and their parents attended the event. At the occasion, as many as 599 Undergraduate, MS and PhD students were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Computer & Software, Mechatronics Engineering and Engineering Management.

Delivering his convocation address, the chief guest congratulated the graduating students and commended NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering for maintaining quality standards in teaching and research. He also lauded the College for its focus on research and development, and for maintaining the quality of its Engineering programmes as per the standards of Washington Accord.

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari also advised the graduates to apply knowledge and skills for bringing about a difference in the lives of the needy and deprived segments of the society.

President’s Gold Medal for best performance in postgraduate programmes was awarded to Engr Atta Ul Mannan Hashmi, Engr Arshan Ahmed Tipu and Rabiah Tabassum in Mechanical Engineering, Engr Maryam Naveed, Engr Shawez Ahmed and Engr Rimsha Tariq in Computer and Software Engineering and Engr Beenish Khan Khattak and Engr Syeda Hira Fatima in Engineering Management.

President’s Gold Medal at the undergraduate level was awarded to Engr Muhammad Hamza Mubashir in Electrical Engineering, Engr Muhammad Jayyad Arshad in Mechanical Engineering, Engr Usama Bin Khalid in Computer & Software Engineering and Engr Areeb Mufti and Engr Muhammad Haseeb Tariq in Mechatronics Engineering.