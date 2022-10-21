Probe committee urged to submit report immediately

Rawalpindi : The investigation committee of Centaurus Mall fire should immediately submit its report, said leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hanif Abbasi.

During his visit to the mall to express solidarity with the business community, Hanif Abbasi said why the investigation committee could not submit its report so far, adding if a fake report is submitted, it would be challenged in the court and he will bring everyone’s names when the time comes, if the mall is not de-sealed by the day after tomorrow.

He said that we had a meeting with the interior minister on this serious matter, in which the demand to de-seal the biggest business centre within two days was put before him, but it has been four days, so far no action has been taken.

He said 13 days have passed and the performance of the government was that a report has not been prepared yet. He said one tower was partially affected by the fire but the administration sealed the three towers which is totally unfair. He further said he has been a businessman and well aware of the problems of traders, Centaurs is the hallmark of Islamabad as thousands of tourists from country and abroad come here. He said the mall should be de-sealed by the day after tomorrow, otherwise thousands of shopkeepers and businessmen will reach outside the Centaurus Mall the day after tomorrow and will start a protest.