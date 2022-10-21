Another 365 test positive for dengue

Islamabad : Dengue fever continues to hit the population hard in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as in the last 48 hours, as many as 365 individuals have tested positive for the infection from the region taking the total number of patients so far registered from the twin cities to7,945 of which 12 patients have lost their lives due to dengue fever.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that the number of patients being confirmed positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory is much higher as compared to Rawalpindi district at least for the last six days. In the last two days, as many as 233 new patients have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT while from Rawalpindi, 132 individuals have tested positive for the infection in the last 48 hours.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 182 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the region including 111 patients from the federal capital and 71 from the Rawalpindi district.

To date, as many as 4,097 dengue fever patients have been reported positive from ICT of which nine patients have so far lost their lives due to dengue fever while from Rawalpindi, the total number of dengue fever patients reported till Thursday morning has got to 3,848 of which three patients have died of the infection.

On Thursday, as many as 205 patients were undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital of which three patients were in critical condition at BBH.