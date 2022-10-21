Young man returns after spending whole night in jungle

Islamabad : A young man, who lost his way in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), luckily succeeded to return after spending the whole night in the forest area.

According to the details, the young man came for trekking on Trail V but he deviated from the designated path and entered into the jungle area.

After passing some distance he found out that he had lost his way and was not able to return to the original path. At that time his mobile phone also stopped working and he totally lost contact with the outer world. He was lucky enough that he safely spent the whole night in the jungle and returned back in the morning. Fortunately, the weather conditions were also pleasant which helped him spend the night safely.

The wildlife animals are thriving in the national park and their presence is now quite common in the forest area. When he did not return home then his family members tried to search for him. They got worried when they found out no clue about his whereabouts. They immediately turned to social media and appealed to the general public to help them in their search for him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local administration has time and again issued directives to the hikers and trekkers that they should strictly use only designated tracks and always avoid turning towards forest areas.

But these kinds of incidents are still quite common and local administration has rescued a number of people in the recent past who got trapped in forest areas.

An official said, “The hikers must keep it in mind that once they lose way in the jungle then it becomes really difficult for them to return back to the designated track. We always ask the visitors to avoid going away from the developed tracks because it can create problems for them.”