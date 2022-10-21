RIU graded 4th in world university ranking

Islamabad: Riphah International University (RIU) ranked number 4, all over Pakistan and placed at 601-800 Worldwide in ‘Time Higher Education, World University Ranking 2023,’ says a press release.

With continuous hard work and dedication towards contributing to the educational prospects, Riphah International University-RIU has proudly earned the 4th position among the 29 registered universities of Pakistan in the Times Higher Education, World University Ranking (THE WUR) 2023.

RIU has also scored the 601-800 position among the 1,799 international universities that are registered and selected by THE WHU from 104 countries worldwide.

Moreover, the university is also proudly achieved the highest worldwide ranking of 269 for ‘Citations.’

Riphah International University achieved this landmark recently when Time Higher Education announced the list of World University Ranking in which a total of 1,799 universities from all over the world registered and completed its Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

The World University Ranking is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measures an Institution’s performance across five areas like teaching (30%), Research (30%), Citations (30%), International Outlook (7.5%), and Industry Income (2.5%).

PNCA to hold puppet show today

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will organise a ‘Puppet Show’ featuring folk dances, stories and skits for children today (Friday) at 4 p.m. at National Puppet Theatre, Rawalpindi.

The purpose of show was to create awareness among community regarding rights and responsibilities of children and parents, and help and support poor children and their families by providing equal opportunities for quality education of girls and boys, PNCA spokesman told APP.

He said the show was aimed at highlighting the importance of provision of nutrition, clean water and clean environment for the healthy growth of children.