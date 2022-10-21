FGEHA, AJK to launch housing scheme

Islamabad: An agreement was signed between the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), in the office of FGEHA, here.

Taking into account the shortage of houses and to meet the emergency situation the AJK government is going to launch a housing scheme in Rawalakot.

As per agreement signed, the FGEHA would provide technical and managerial assistance and support in terms of planning, designing, engineering estimates, construction and it supervision.

The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was represented by Ghulam Bashir Mughal, the secretary, Physical Planning and Housing Department, while on behalf of FGEHA, Amara Jabeen, the director staff, signed the agreement.

Chief Engineer, Government Employees Housing Authority, Project Director, AJK and other senior officers were also present on the occasion of agreement signing ceremony.