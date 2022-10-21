FGEHA, AJK to launch housing scheme

Islamabad: An agreement was signed between the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), in the office of FGEHA, here.
Taking into account the shortage of houses and to meet the emergency situation the AJK government is going to launch a housing scheme in Rawalakot.
As per agreement signed, the FGEHA would provide technical and managerial assistance and support in terms of planning, designing, engineering estimates, construction and it supervision.
The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was represented by Ghulam Bashir Mughal, the secretary, Physical Planning and Housing Department, while on behalf of FGEHA, Amara Jabeen, the director staff, signed the agreement.
Chief Engineer, Government Employees Housing Authority, Project Director, AJK and other senior officers were also present on the occasion of agreement signing ceremony.
Rawalpindi : A delegation led by National Industrial Zone Development Association President Arshad Mehmood Awan...
Islamabad : The National Highway Authority is continuously putting efforts for ensuring safe and environment-friendly...
Rawalpindi : ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ was organised in Fatima Jinnah Women University with religious zeal to celebrate...
Islamabad : For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a serious effort was made back in 2001 to get rid of the...
Rawalpindi : NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering held its 28th convocation on Wednesday.Rector NUST...
Islamabad : The teachers working at the federal government colleges have expressed dissatisfaction over the criteria...
Comments