CPWB takes maid into custody

LAHORE:The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took a domestic worker into custody on Thursday. The 15-year-old maid was left to tend to chores at a house by her parents in lieu of money.

The Child Protection Bureau was informed by a media reporter on Child Helpline 1121 about the girl, who used to work at a bungalow in Sheikhupura district. She ran away from there to Lahore. The girl refused to go with her parents and preferred to live in the Child Protection Bureau hostel.