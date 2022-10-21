PESSI Commissioner warns of legal action against defaulter units

LAHORE:The Punjab Social Security Commissioner established a committee Thursday under the chairmanship of the Director General Headquarters to recover the arrears from the defaulter units. The committee will submit a report of the defaulter units within 15 days.

On behalf of Commissioner Social Security Ambreen Sajid, the meeting also decided to set monthly targets for the directors and to review the performance of the directors every month. All resources will be used to recover the arrears of social security from the defaulter units. Legal action will be taken against the defaulter units under the Land Revenue Act, a press release said.