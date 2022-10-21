Plaintiffs get relief

LAHORE:The Punjab Benevolent Fund Lahore has released long-pending Rs96,000 to M Naeem and Rs one lakh 17,000 to Umar Daraz Khan of Multan, Rs1.12 lakh to Ms Munawar Yasmin of Lahore, Rs2.7 lakh to Syed Ulfat Hussain Shah of Gujrat and Rs28,000 to Safdar Hussain Khan of Sargodha as a result of the action taken by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab on applications of different plaintiffs.

The spokesman for Ombudsman Punjab in a statement issued on Thursday stated that these amounts have been paid to different plaintiffs as an educational stipend and marriage and funeral grants.

The spokesman noted that 4.9 kanal of government land has been retrieved by the tehsil administration from squatters in the Kamalia area of TT Singh having a market value of Rs44.5 million. The action has been taken on the complaint of one Abdul Haseeb.

Meanwhile, the regional ombudsman office in Lahore intervened to ensure that the local government department paid Rs685,188 to the complainant Wajid Ahmad, the spokesman added. Similarly, the highways department in Pakpattan paid pension dues worth Rs6695,728 to the heirs of a deceased employee after the involvement of the Sahiwal office. On a separate application, the Multan Development Authority, Multan allotted a 15-marla alternate plot worth Rs5362,500 to Iqbal Hussain Shah of Khanewal, the spokesman reported.

The ombudsman office also mediated to ensure that the labor department paid one lakh rupees as a marriage grant to Mukhtar Ahmad of Lahore while M Zaman Hussain of Sialkot has been recruited as a sanitary worker in the district council under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Employment) Rules, 1974.