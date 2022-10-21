Relief grant to flood victims approved

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Basharat Raja on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Sub-Committee of Cabinet on Legislative Business (SCCLB) and approved the procedure for payment of relief grant to flood victims in Punjab.

The Cabinet Committee also approved the appointment of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid as the Chairperson Monitoring Authority for Phota, an authority for organ transplants and the appointment of a member of the Punjab Environment Tribunal. Provincial Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk and Communications and Works Minister Ali Afzal Sahi also participated in the meeting.

Cabinet Committee was informed that the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) would transfer the amount to Punjab Bank, which would be directly received by the affected families. “A complete database of affected families has been developed and they will be notified through SMS. The tradition of issuing government cheques and the requirement to open an account has been done away with.