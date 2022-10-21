Joint efforts stressed to overcome smog

LAHORE:Secretary Environment Usman Ali Khan has said collective efforts are needed to overcome smog. He was speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The secretary said that genuine businessmen should not support those elements that are responsible for environmental pollution. It is not our aim to close the factories. If this is happening somewhere, the industrialists should forward complaints.

The smog level in Lahore is high. The role of factories is only 20 to 30 percent and the major contributors are 6.5 million vehicles in Lahore with 42 percent share in smog. The kilns and dust are also prominent causes of smog, he said and urged the industrialists not to support the elements that are using carbon, rubber, tyres, and other prohibited fuels. Usman Ali Khan said that the genuine industrialists are aware of the environment related standards and ensure their implementation. He said that the action is being taken against those factories where scrubbers are not installed. The factories, which have scrubbers but are not working properly, are only being given notices, he added.

He said that the Punjab government is going to unroll the Smog Policy 2022 soon. He added that there is a need to introduce cheap technology for the industries to control the pollution. He said that there is a dire need to create awareness among the general public about pollution.

He said that innovation is being promoted to control the pollution. For the first time, the department takes real-time images from the Sparco, converts in word format and mails to the deputy commissioner concerned who is responsible for pollution in Lahore High Court. “These is no ban on the entry of trolleys, trucks, and loaders carrying construction material and other goods in Lahore'', he said and added that the teams have been deployed at Babu Sabu, Sagian, and Thokar Niaz Baig entry points to get fees from the smoke-emitting vehicles and give 7-day time for vehicles fitness certificate. He said that the department is going to arrange a seminar soon to create awareness.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that due to lack of awareness of environmental laws, there is a violation somewhere which should not be considered a crime. He said that in the present era, such technologies have been introduced that minimally affect industrial production. He said that the government and environment department should spread awareness and help industry in getting these technologies. While expressing his concern, Kashif Anwar said that the contribution of industry in smog is very small and the major contributors are smoke-emitting vehicles, burning of crops, burning of garbage and burning of old tyres, plastics etc for heating.