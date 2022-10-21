 
close
Friday October 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

77.40pc pass Inter exam

By Our Correspondent
October 21, 2022

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the result of Intermediate Part-II Annual Examination 2022 on Thursday, according to which, overall pass percentage in the exam was 77.40 percent. Similarly, rest of the eight BISEs Punjab also announced the result of Inter Part-II on Thursday. BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali announced the result.

Comments