Domestic worker commits suicide

LAHORE:A man who worked as a domestic worker committed suicide by hanging himself with a staircase in North Cantonment Thursday.

The victim identified as 22-year-old Moshin, a resident of Lodhran worked as a domestic worker. He recently had returned after staying at home for few days. Reportedly, he had a dispute with his wife during his stay at home. After returning to work at the house in a private housing society, he was upset. On the day of the incident, the victim hanged himself after tying a cord with staircase. Police removed the body to morgue.

ABDUCTION BID: Lorry Adda police foiled an attempt of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl on Thursday. Reportedly, police had set up a picket and stopped a car for checking purpose. On seeing police, the victim girl inside the car started crying for help. Two women and two men were riding the car along with the girl. They were identified as Faisal, Rashid, Maria and Rukhsana. The victim revealed herself to be Fatima, a resident of Shakargarh. She said that the suspects had been taking her to Islamabad for prostitution purpose.