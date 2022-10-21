Polio drive: districts asked to focus on high-risk union councils

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khizer Afzaal has called upon the districts not to show complacency towards polio eradication efforts and treat it as a top priority.

The head of the polio programme in Punjab was speaking at a readiness meeting held on Wednesday in connection with the sub-national immunisation days to be conducted in 14 districts. The districts include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Khushab, Mianwali, Sialkot, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Muzafargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan. The campaign will translate into 11.18 children receiving polio drops.

“Districts need to lay special focus on high-risk union councils. Especially Lahore needs to lay out laser focus plans in drainage high-risk union councils”, stressed the EOC coordinator. The districts informed the coordinator that they had almost achieved the training target. In some of the union councils, final round of trainings was under way, the districts informed the coordinator.

The coordinator instructed the districts to complete the trainings and micro-plans validation on time. “If trainings are not completed on time, readiness status will be affected”, he said. “The CEOs need to take personal interest in micro-planning. They are responsible for improvement in micro-plans. If planning is compromised, likelihood of polio outbreak is higher”, cautioned the coordinator. “If micro-plans of a district are found to be flawed for two campaigns, CEOs will be held responsible. Rawalpindi needs to pay special attention”, stressed the EOC coordinator.