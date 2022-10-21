Robber killed in encounter

LAHORE:A suspected robber was killed while his two accomplices managed to flee after an encounter with Dolphin Squad here on Thursday.

According to an FIR registered by Sub-Inspector Ali Hassan, he and his team were patrolling when they came to know about the encounter of robbers with the squad. They rushed to the spot and found three suspected robbers hiding in a Haveli near a pharmacy in Ameerdad Chowk. On seeing the police party, the robbers started firing. The police team also responded. After sometimes when the firing stopped the police entered the Haveli and found a robber injured whereas his two accomplices fled.

He was shifted to hospital where he died. Before dying, he introduced himself as Zahid Ali while his two accomplices were identified as Saleem and Zahid. A Dolphin Squad spokesperson said a Dolphin Squad team responded to a 15 call about looting of citizens by the suspects in Johar Town, Ayub Chowk.