Robber killed in encounter

LAHORE:A suspected robber was killed while his two accomplices managed to flee after an encounter with Dolphin Squad here on Thursday.
According to an FIR registered by Sub-Inspector Ali Hassan, he and his team were patrolling when they came to know about the encounter of robbers with the squad. They rushed to the spot and found three suspected robbers hiding in a Haveli near a pharmacy in Ameerdad Chowk. On seeing the police party, the robbers started firing. The police team also responded. After sometimes when the firing stopped the police entered the Haveli and found a robber injured whereas his two accomplices fled.
He was shifted to hospital where he died. Before dying, he introduced himself as Zahid Ali while his two accomplices were identified as Saleem and Zahid. A Dolphin Squad spokesperson said a Dolphin Squad team responded to a 15 call about looting of citizens by the suspects in Johar Town, Ayub Chowk.
LAHORE:The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau took a domestic worker into custody on Thursday. The 15-year-old maid...
LAHORE:Adviser to CM Punjab on Information and Interior Omer Sarfraz Cheema in a statement on Thursday said that...
LAHORE:Singer Qamar Saleem is all set to release his sixth song “Darmiyan” today . The song is about unfulfilled...
LAHORE:The Punjab Social Security Commissioner established a committee Thursday under the chairmanship of the Director...
LAHORE:The Punjab Benevolent Fund Lahore has released long-pending Rs96,000 to M Naeem and Rs one lakh 17,000 to Umar...
LAHORE:Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Thursday directed all the departments to work hard for transparent and...
Comments