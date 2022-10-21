CM terms PTI’s victory in by-polls success of Imran’s vision

LAHORE:A meeting of the assembly members of the Lahore Division was held in the Chief Minister’s Office under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in which parliamentarians expressed their gratitude for PTI’s victory in the by-elections.

The chief minister termed the political win success of Imran Khan’s narrative. The assembly members also paid tribute to the development vision of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and offered suggestions for solving the problems of their constituencies.

He assured the implementation of the recommendations and workable proposals of the members of the assembly for the development projects. He said that the popularity of Imran Khan’s vision and narrative was increasing day by day. The government wanted to serve the people as much as possible and solve their problems in one year, he maintained. The delay in the ongoing projects should be removed and possible resources will be provided. The repair and maintenance of link roads will be completed on priority. He said that measures would be taken for the upgradation and improvement of THQ hospitals and trauma centres would also be built for immediate medical assistance to the injured in accidents on the connecting roads. The CM also directed to extend the speedo bus route to Wafaqi Colony.

Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid, Murad Raas, Khurram Virk, former federal minister Brig (r) Ijaz Shah, Karamat Khokhar, MNAs, MPAs, commissioner Lahore, deputy commissioners and other officers attended the meeting.

TASK FORCE: The chief minister has formed the Chief Minister’s Task Force for Education. Former provincial education minister Mian Imran Masood has been appointed as the chairman of the Chief Minister’s Task Force for Education.

The chief minister gave Mian Imran Masood the notification of the constitution of the Chief Minister’s Taskforce for Education at his office and expressed his best wishes for him on new responsibilities.

Other members of the 12-member taskforce include Punjab Assembly members Shujaat Nawaz, Abdullah Yusuf Warraich, Khadija Umar, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary School Education, University of Education, Lahore VC Dr Talat Naseer, Beaconhouse School System CEO Qasim Kasuri, University of Lahore Chairman Owais Rauf, LACAS MD Zainab Qureshi, Assistant Professor Sumira Rashid of Institute of Education and Research of the Punjab University.

The task force will take steps according to the vision of the chief minister for the promotion of education. It will make recommendations to improve the performance of government schools, colleges, universities, and intermediate boards. The task force will also prepare a report on the problems of private educational institutions. The task force will review teachers’ training, curriculum preparation and other issues for the promotion of quality education in the province and submit a report to the chief minister about its recommendations.