Shehbaz showing hostility to Punjab: PA Speaker

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sabtain Khan has said former prime minister Imran Khan’s Ehsaas Programme is genuinely a people-friendly programme and the opposition’s unnecessary criticism of it is very unfortunate.

He was talking to the media at Punjab Assembly here on Thursday. He said the country is facing a severe shortage of wheat but unfortunately Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is showing hostility to people of Punjab by stopping the province from importing wheat. He said the ‘imported’ federal government is only focusing on eliminating the cases on its leadership and has no sympathy with the oppressed and deprived people of the country.

Terming the opposition’s criticism of Ehsaas programme very sad and unnecessary, Speaker Sabtain Khan said the opposition has adopted a habit of objecting to welfare works for no reason. Pakistan, he said, is heading towards an economic crisis but the federal government has withheld Punjab government funds of 176 billion rupees which is highly condemnable. Due to unavailability of funds, all projects in various sectors including health are being badly affected. He said that the Punjab government is willing to provide free medicines to patients in all hospitals, but public relief is slow due to unavailability of funds.

He said the opposition’s enmity with Imran Khan is being overstretched so much that its punishment is being suffered by the poor people of Punjab. The speaker said the proof of federal government’s incompetence is evident from the fact that no relief of any kind has been given to the flood victims so far.

Earlier, the speaker cut a Diwali cake at the speaker's chamber along with Hindu MPA Youdhistar Chauhan and extended congratulations to Yudhisthira Chauhan and the Hindu community on Diwali. The speaker said minorities have equal rights in the Constitution.

Later, the speaker chaired the Punjab Assembly session where Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid told the House that the Punjab government is procuring new medicines from the month of February and the shortage of medicines has been overcome. She was replying to a question of PML-N’s Rabia Naseem Farooqui during Question Hour. The questioner had informed the House that cheap medicines are being given in Punjab Institute of Cardiology, but for expensive medicines the patients are asked to purchase those from outside, and asked whether the health department had any policy in this regard.

Dr Yasmin Rashid replied that patients are being provided medicines at PIC and if the questioner had asked the patients in the outdoor area she would have been satisfied with the availability. She asked the questioner that in case of fresh query she should enter a new question.

She told the House that now the medicines are reaching the hospitals in time and government is trying in every way to provide complete medicines to the patients. She, however, criticised the PML-N vice-president by saying that Maryam Bibi was trying to close the facility of Sehat Insaaf card which is benefitting thousands of citizens with healthcare.

Rabia Naseem Farooqui objected to this remark and said the thought of Maryam Bibi always haunts the mind of the minister but she has no time to see if the corpses were being thrown without burial on hospital roofs and insects were killing children in hospitals. Dr Yasmin Rashid said the questioner needs not be angry because Maryam Nawaz’s desire to stop Sehat Insaf Card was there in her leaked audio recording.

She said, “We treat patients without discrimination in hospitals, and if Nawaz Sharif came and used his health card he would also get the same facilities and treatment.” Rabia Naseem Farooqui said if the minister was talking about audio leaks, then she should also answer the question about the leaks in which loyalties of the parliamentarians were purchased by her leader. She said the minister was dragging Maryam Nawaz into the debate whereas she (Maryam Bibi) has nothing to do with healthcare facilities. Dr Yasmin Rashid said her department had treated PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif completely and he was sent off with totally well physical condition. She said she had the written suggestion of Maryam Nawaz from the federal level that not everyone should get the health cards.

PTI’s Hashim Dogar expressed serious concerns over the empty House saying that it is a pity that the members of the opposition are not present here to participate in the important issues and solving problems of their electorates. He said it takes many days of hard work to prepare the answers to the questions of the respected members but they care least about their own question and display non seriousness in legislation business.

The government also laid before the House the audit reports on the accounts of City District Government Multan, City District Government Faisalabad, Accounts of Public sector companies of Punjab (South), Special Study on Service Delivery of Faisalabad Cattle Market Management Company, and Forensic Audit Report on the accounts of Multan Waste Management Company. Later the session was adjourned for Wednesday 2 pm.