Ukraine curbs energy use, warns of threat from Belarus

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine began curbing electricity consumption on Thursday as it raced to repair infrastructure destroyed by Russian bombing as winter approaches.

Energy-saving measures were put in place across the country after Russian missile and drone strikes destroyed at least 30 percent of the country´s power stations in a week. Ukraine also warned of a “growing” threat of a new Russian offensive from Belarus, after Minsk and Moscow last week announced a joint force to defend Belarusian borders.

Following blackouts in parts of the capital Kyiv overnight, the city´s mayor Vitali Klitschko urged businesses to limit screens and signage lights “as much as possible”. “Even small savings and a reduction in electricity consumption in every home will help stabilise the operation of the national energy system,” he said on social media.

Ukrainians have responded defiantly to the attacks. “It´s not going to change our attitude, maybe we will only hate them more,” said Olga, a resident of Dnipro in central Ukraine who declined to give her last name.

“I would rather sit in the cold, with no water and electricity than be in Russia,” she said. Russia invaded Ukraine in February and quickly seized more than 20 percent of the country but has lost ground after a series of battlefield defeats in recent weeks.

Moscow has retaliated by annexing the areas it holds and launching a wave of strikes on energy facilities, including with what Kyiv and Western powers said are Iranian drones. Russia and Iran have denied the use of such drones in Ukraine, but the EU on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Iranian generals and an arms firm accused of supplying them.