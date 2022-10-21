Truss will be Britain’s shortest-ruling prime minister

LAHORE: The 47-year-old Liz Truss will go down in British history as the shortest-serving prime minister with a tenure length of 44 days only, a total contrast to country’s longest-serving Premier, Sir Robert Walpole, who had served for 20 years and 314 days, research shows.

Before Truss, the title of shortest tenure in office was held by Premier George Canning, who had died after 5 months in office in 1927. Canning’s term lasted 118 days from April 12, 1827 until his death on August 8, 1827 at the age of 57.

Elizabeth Truss, the 56th British PM, was selected as Conservative Party leader in September 2022. Her tenure was eclipsed by the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the period of national mourning that followed.

Truss had to sack her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and abandon the policies he announced at the dreadful mini-budget. Other British premiers with short tenures in office include Sir Alec Douglas-Home, who could last just 363 days in office from October 1963 to October 1964. He was crafty enough to foil his own kidnap attempt in 1964, as two left-wing students had attempted to abduct him. Sir Anthony Eden served for 1 year and 279 days.