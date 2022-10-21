Palestinians strike after Israel kills suspected attacker

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Shops, offices and schools were closed across the occupied West Bank on Thursday as Palestinians went on strike to protest Israel´s killing of a man suspected of a deadly attack against Israeli forces.
Udai Tamimi, who had been on the run since the fatal shooting this month of military policewoman Noa Lazar at a checkpoint in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, was killed late Wednesday after he fired at Israelis on the edge of a settlement.
With the West Bank largely shut down, the Palestinian health ministry also confirmed that Mohammad Fadi Nuri, 16, died from a gunshot wound sustained during clashes with Israeli forces near Ramallah last month. Omar Abed al-Latif Omar, a resident of the West Bank city of Tulkarem, told AFP the strike was intended as “a message” of solidarity with Tamimi.
