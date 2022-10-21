Greenshirts to depart for Malaysia on Oct 27

KARACHI: Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Haider Hussain has said that the national hockey team will participate in the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament with full preparation and dedication.

He issued a statement on Thursday, confirming the participation of Green-shirts in the Malaysian tournament.

He said the preparation and training of Pakistan hockey team continues at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium despite absence of some senior players. Some new and junior players have been included in the training camp, which is in full swing these days under the supervision of the senior management of Pakistan team.

Haider said that on the directives of President PHF Brig. (Rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, all facilities are being provided to the team. PHF conducted trials of players from across the country based on merit under the supervision of the Pakistan Hockey Federation Selection Committee which resulted in the best combination of senior and junior players, he added.

Regarding the selection of the players, the PHF secretary added that the performance of the players in the All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Hockey Tournament held in Quetta last month came to light. Apart from this, there was an opportunity to hunt the talented players from all over Pakistan including KPK, Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan.

He further said that the team will leave for Malaysia on October 27. Before the tournament, the team will play a practice match with Japan. The morale of the players is high, Haider said.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary applauded the support of Navy for Pakistan team as the high officials of PN assured a Pakistan Hockey Federation delegation in a meeting that they would provide jobs to the emerging and skillful players who would bring laurels and success for Pakistan at international level.

The delegation comprised Haider, chairman selection committee Olympian Kaleemullah, Olympian Samiullah, and Olympian Nasir Ali. The meeting took place a few days back. The PN officials also promised that they would patronise the national game at domestic level.