Many a twist yet

Imran Khan’s recent sweeping electoral victory is indicative of a continually increasing support base for the leader as also a referendum for the convening of early elections in the country.



Out of eight National Assembly seats across three provinces, Khan alone won six of them while the seventh in Karachi became a victim of blatant irregularities, actively supported by the ECP and the provincial administration. This is likely to be challenged at the appropriate forums. Also, out of the three provincial seats, the PTI won two, thus consolidating its position further in the Punjab Assembly. This is the outcome when the PTI alone confronted the combined might of all opposition parties and a partisan administration.

Virtually pushed into a state of shock and numbness which prompted a knee-jerk reaction, the incumbent government has reiterated its resolve to complete the term before venturing into the election foray.

This stalemate would be depressing for those who thought that better sense would prevail to avert the risk of staging a march which now remains the only option for forcing early elections. In the process, and with a mammoth stock of issues having piled up for the common people for managing even their bare existence, an upsurge of violence cannot be completely eliminated. Simultaneously, in the event elections are called, the opposition can hope for little better than a complete mauling, thus losing their political relevance for the foreseeable future. With a two-thirds majority expected for the PTI, the self-securing amendments the incumbents have incorporated in the NAB laws to win reprieve for their gruesome crimes can also be jeopardised.

The increasing fascistic approach of the government has further aggravated the situation. The manner in which Senator Azam Swati was arrested, humiliated and subjected to inhuman custodial torture speaks volumes of the brutal and barbaric tactics that are now being liberally used to scare away the growing support for Khan. Instead, it is only generating a contrarian effect with people getting restless for the call to finally initiate the protest march.

The internal polarization has been further accentuated by the statement made by President Biden likening Pakistan with China and Russia and calling it “one of the most dangerous countries in the world - nuclear weapons without any cohesion”. The statement could not have come at a worse time for the criminal cabal who were unabashedly orchestrating that relations with the US had been set right and the country would soon be able to banish the economic woes it has been enveloped in for some time. The reality check sent them scurrying into making a plethora of mundane and silly statements. When the protest rose to a crescendo, a demarche was served, but the foreign minister was caught trying apologetically to mitigate the damage of the statement, even defending it as being benign.

This also stirred up afresh the entire conspiracy syndrome which led to the removal of Khan’s constitutional government by espousing illegal and unethical tactics including buying over legislators in exchange for lavish inducements. The basic agenda of the plan was to weaken Pakistan in the hands of a compromised leadership and then gradually force them to strip the country of its assets. President Biden’s statement only testifies one’s worst fears. In a few words, it lays out the entire game plan of proceeding further with Pakistan. By bracketing it with China and Russia which remain the US’s most hated and feared opponents, its status has been redrawn for facilitating further hostile action.

This is part of an ongoing policy where unwarranted pressure has often been exerted on Pakistan to contain its relations with China and limit the scope of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Simultaneously, Pakistan was often coerced not to initiate a process of normalizing its relations with Russia. In fact, the US-sponsored and domestically collaborated conspiracy was executed immediately after Khan had visited Russia on the eve of the war breaking out in Ukraine.

Confronting the domestic polarization and foreign interventionist threat, induction of a strong and credible government has assumed added importance and relevance. Only an administration which enjoys unequivocal support and mandate of the people would be able to put together a policy of effective resistance to unjustified pressure from outside with intent to push Pakistan into a position of subservience in the region. Elections, therefore, seem to be the most obvious way for proceeding further in bringing things under control.

That process is being impeded by the incumbents simply because they feel that they have yet not been permanently cleansed of their crimes and some further time may be required to ensure that they would remain outside the ambit of law and the sources of their illicit billions would not be questioned. With this second landslide in just over two months for Khan, they feel further unsure about their dwindling political future. Therefore, in the absence of some sort of guarantees, there is obviously no chance that they would move towards holding early elections in the country. That means that the situation of confrontation would not only subsist; it would aggravate with time, thus accentuating politics of acrimony and hate.

This is where the country stands today. It is a fight between a conglomerate of over a dozen parties whose leaders are guilty of having committed grievous financial crimes for which they don’t want to be held accountable, and that one person, Imran Khan, who is committed to correcting the inherent wrong and ensuring that all encompassing the rich and the powerful and the marginalized and the weaklings are held equal before law and treated equitably by it. The success of this challenge would mean the political demise of a large number of the traditional elite of the country including the despised Sharif, Bhutto/Zardari and Fazl clans.

It is not a simple fight. It is a war for the political survival of the corrupt elite which have held sway over the country’s destiny for decades. That is why they have pitted their entire repertoire of resources into this venomous confrontation.

This war is not likely to subside by allowing a quotient of sanity to sneak through. In fact, it will get uglier and more acrimonious as the drumbeats of agitation are heard from closer quarters. This is what is now in the process of happening. Is there still a possibility of a rational thought process taking shape and the incumbents announcing a date for elections and leaving their fight for another day? On the face of it, such a prospect not only does not exist; it is not likely to surface in the foreseeable future.

In this battle for righting the endemic wrongs, there is many a hidden twist yet that we may have to endure.

The writer is a political and security strategist and the founder of the Regional Peace Institute in Islamabad. He tweets @RaoofHasan