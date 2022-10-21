Danger on the streets

An alarming rise in kidnapping incidents in Sindh, especially Karachi, has become a reason for sleepless nights for most parents. These crimes are being carried out to demand ransom money from the worried parents. University- and college-going girls are also not safe from these abductors. Should people stop leaving their homes?
Last month, a young boy from Surjani Town was kidnapped. Unknown people asked for ransom money as a condition to release the child. Even though the police could save the child, not many children are this lucky. Our children should be able to go out of their houses without any fear. The Sindh police is responsible for making Karachi a safe city.
Aamna Hussain
Karachi
