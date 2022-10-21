Lessons from by-elections

Imran Khan has won six out of the seven seats on which he contested the recently held by-elections. These seats were vacated after PTI leaders resigned from the National Assembly. He lost in Malir, Karachi against a PPP candidate. Another PTI candidate who was contesting the Multan seat also lost against the PPP. There are several ‘theories’ that are doing the rounds. Undoubtedly Imran Khan is at the peak of his popularity, but he cannot contest all the NA seats. He has to take action to build people’s trust in his party workers. Also, in Karachi, by-elections in two constituencies were interesting with respect to voter turnout. In NA-239 (Korangi), it was 15 per cent, and in NA-237 (Malir), it was around 20 per cent. This low turnout is being attributed to a boycott call by the MQM-London.

This boycott call is a wakeup call for the powerful quarters to rethink their policy and bring back a large number of Karachi residents to the active political process. If the present situation continues, the PTI will not be able to get a two-thirds majority in parliament, and the vicious circle of uncertainty and instability will keep rolling.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi