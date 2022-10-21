Use wisely

We live in an era where smartphones seem to be much more precious than people’s lives. In this era of technological advancement, humanity is gradually losing its essence of productivity and creativity. Hours are wasted on mindless scrolling. We need to realize why such technology was introduced.

The idea was to connect people with a sea of knowledge and information. But we are unfortunately stuck in reels and clickbaits, resulting in an endless waste of time and energy. People need to get themselves out of this abyss.

Ahmad Sardar

Gujranwala