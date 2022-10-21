The worst is here

Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis move abroad for work purposes. Millions of Pakistanis who are living in this country are suffering from mental health issues partly caused by unfavourable conditions here. Millions of people live below the poverty line. Pakistan’s national debt keeps increasing, but we are yet to see how that money is used for productive purposes. From government employees to daily wagers, everyone is struggling.

Poor economic conditions have also resulted in a high number of suicide cases. It seems that our rulers have no regard for the people’s wellbeing. No one is serious about improving social-service sectors, development and economic recovery.

Muhammad Imran ul Haq

Lahore