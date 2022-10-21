Wave of crimes

The recent wave of street robbery in Karachi has spread in almost all corners of the city; this sudden increase in street crimes is a result of rising poverty. It is widely believed that financial difficulties impel people to choose a life of crime and rob people of their money and valuables. If such incidents are not stopped promptly, the city’s residents will become even more vulnerable. Many residents are not satisfied with the police’s performance. Some of them have now started to carry weapons to kill robbers on the spot. Mob lynching is slowly becoming a norm. This is also unsafe and can lead to much more chaos in the city. The law-enforcement agencies must play their role in an effective manner and restore peace and prosperity in Karachi. It is important to ensure that citizens feel secure in their areas. Not so long ago, we witnessed some years; people could carry their mobiles and other valuables safely. Peace in the city must be restored.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi