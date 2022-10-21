CITY PULSE

Ode to my Father Jamil Naqsh
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mona Naqsh. Titled ‘Ode to my Father Jamil Naqsh’, the show will run at the gallery until October 26. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Unrealized
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adeel Uz Zafar. Titled ‘Unrealized’, the show will run at the gallery until October 27. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
