Police announce arrest of baby girl’s killers during North Nazimabad encounter

The West Range police chief, Nasir Aftab, has in a media briefing announced the arrest of two street criminals responsible for the death of Anabiya, a nine-month-old girl, who was killed in crossfire between police and criminals in the North Nazimabad area on October 8.

DIG Aftab was accompanied by Central SSP Maruf Usman and other officers when he informed the media that they had arrested two street criminals in the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan area. He explained that on October 8, 2022, police had an encounter with dacoits within the Taimuria police’s limits, in which the nine-month-old girl was killed by the arrested suspects and her mother Henna injured.

After the incident, an investigation team was formed under DIG Aftab’s supervision, which expanded intelligence network and used CCTV footage to trace the suspects. During the course of investigation, the police were tipped off regarding the presence of the suspects in the Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan area, after which they raided the locality and arrested the two suspects, Waseem Gul and Usama Wahab, seizing a 9mm pistol and 30 bore pistol from their possession.

DIG Aftab said that during the interrogation, the suspects disclosed that on the day of the incident, Osama was driving a motorcycle while Waseem sat behind and he opened fire, which hit the minor girl.

The arrested men also confessed to several street crimes including the aforementioned incident. They said they carried out criminal activities in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Nazimabad, Mominabad and North Nazimabad areas.

The press conference was told that the two men were drug addicts, and had been arrested and jailed several times. They reportedly disclosed that they purchased narcotics from De Silva Town from a drug peddler using money they generated from selling snatched mobile phones.

They also reportedly confessed that at the time of committing the crime, they were drunk. The West DIG said the suspects had injured several people during street crime. He added that the incidents of street crime increased in August, but they were on the decline now.

He said action against drug dealers was also under way. There was a big drug dealer in Pirabad who had been arrested, he added. To a query, DIG Aftab said the Osama murder case was being investigated and they would arrest the culprits soon.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Sindh Rangers and police in a joint raid arrested a suspect, Farooq, alias Rotha, who is allegedly involved in murder, attempted murder, police encounter, terrorism and drug trafficking, in the Chanesar Goth area in Mehmoodabad.

During the preliminary investigation, the man reportedly admitted that he was selling drugs in Chanesar Goth from 2006 till 2014, escaped from Karachi during the Rangers operation in 2014 and returned recently.

He said he was working with the drug peddling groups of Asghar Heikal and Aziz Lassi in Chanesar Goth from 2006 to 2014. He also reportedly confessed that he was involved in the shooting and killing of Ayyaz, Shahji, alias Lala, and Aijaz. Several FIRs had been filed against him at the Mehmoodabad police station. Raids are being carried out to arrest his accomplices.

The Rangers have asked the public to report such elements immediately to the nearest Rangers check post, helpline 1101 or WhatsApp number 03479001111 through calling or SMS, promising that their names would be kept confidential.