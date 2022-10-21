Remaining cash stolen from malkhana recovered

Police investigators on Thursday claimed recovering Rs2.5 million more of the total cash stolen from the malkhana of the Artillery Maidan police station earlier this month.

Police said the remaining amount was found during a raid on the house of an aunt of arrested Police Constable Shahbaz in the Garden area. With the latest recovery, they said, the entire amount, i.e. Rs20,775,000, which had been taken away from the safe of the malkhana of the Artillery Maidan police station on October 11, has been recovered through successful operations. A couple of days ago, police had recovered Rs18 million.

Three suspects, including two police personnel, have been arrested over involvement in the incident. The cash had been kept at the storage facility as case property. It belonged to a jeweller from Lahore, who was deprived of the cash in February by armed robbers.